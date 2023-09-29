IT Stocks Dip As Accenture's FY24 Revenue Growth Projections Miss Estimates

IT stocks in focus: IT stocks declined by up to 2 per cent following Accenture's release of its fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) revenue growth projections, which were below the estimates.

As of 11:11 am, Tech Mahindra's stock was trading nearly 0.90 per cent lower, while Infosys and HCLTech were down over 1 per cent. During the same period, the Nifty IT index was trading 0.85 per cent lower at 31,609.95.

Headquartered in Dublin, the company announced its fourth-quarter results on September 28 along with its FY24 guidance. The IT firm predicted a year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of 2-5 percent in constant currency terms. Additionally, it announced its intent to return at least $7.7 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Accenture's stock also plunged over 4 per cent on Thursday after the announcement. However, shares of the company have remained up by more than 11 per cent for the year.

For fiscal 2024, Accenture anticipates GAAP EPS to fall within the range of $11.41 to $11.76, representing a 6 per cent to 9 per cent increase over fiscal 2023. Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $11.97 to $12.32, indicating a 3 per cent to 6 per cent rise over fiscal 2023, excluding $0.56 for business optimisation costs.

Its revenue outlook for the first quarter of FY24 is between $15.85 billion and $16.45 billion, reflecting a decline of 2 per cent to an increase of 2 per cent in local currency.

In its fourth quarter report, Accenture posted a bottom line of $1.37 billion, or $2.15 per share, compared to $1.67 billion, or $2.60 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted EPS, excluding a $0.56 decrease for business optimisation costs, was $2.71, a 4 per cent increase from the previous year. This exceeded analysts' average expectation of $2.66 per share, as per a Reuters report.

Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $16 billion, a 4 per cent increase in both US Dollars and local currency compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2022. Analysts had anticipated fourth-quarter revenue to be $16.07 billion. However, new bookings for the fourth quarter were $16.6 billion, a 10 per cent decrease in both US dollars and local currency compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

As of 11:21 am, Tech Mahindra was trading 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 1,221.55 per share, Infosys was down almost 1 per cent at Rs 1,425.75 per share, and HCLTech was down over 1 percent at Rs 1,230 per share.

Notably, the IT index has so far this year surged over 10 per cent.

Image Credits: Pexels

IT sector to rebound?

Despite a challenging economic environment, experts see information technology (IT) showing signs of resilience and growth potential. While major IT companies issued conservative revenue forecasts for the first quarter of the current fiscal year and faced valuation downgrades, there are promising indicators that suggest the sector is poised for a rebound.

During the first quarter, Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter, adjusted its full-year revenue growth projection to a range of 1 per cent to 3.5 per cent. This was a significant reduction from the 4-7 per cent growth forecasted in constant currency terms in the previous quarter. However, the company maintained its operating margin guidance for FY24 at 20 per cent to 22 per cent.

However, the Nifty Index has surged 8 per cent year-to-date, while the S&P BSE Information Technology index has soared nearly 13 per cent over the same period. The performance outpaces the benchmark by 5 per cent. These trends suggest that the Indian IT sector may be on the path to recovery and growth, even in the face of economic challenges.