IT, Telecom Jobs: Mega Hiring In Next 3 Months As India’s Recruitment Activity Grows 43%

Indian employers are likely to go on a hiring spree in the next three months, with 49% of companies planning to expand staff in the January-March quarter to achieve sustained post-pandemic recovery, according to a recent survey.

According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, hiring sentiment in India is the strongest reported in 8 years, improving by 5% points in comparison with the previous quarter and by 43% points when compared to last year.

The survey of 3,020 employers anticipates a 64% increase in staffing levels, 15% decrease in staff, and 20% no change - resulting in a seasonally adjusted net employment outlook of a promising 49 percent.

The net employment outlook is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity.

'Large companies reflect the most optimistic hiring outlook'

“India registered a V-shaped recovery owing to increased consumer spending, educational sector opening up and the government's sustained efforts to accelerate vaccination coverage, thereby breaking the virus chain,” Sandeep Gulati, managing director, ManpowerGroup India said.

Sandeep Gulati further added that "the boost in hiring outlook reflects employers’ sustained confidence in achieving a post-pandemic recovery. The 'Great Resignation' is additionally impacting the hiring sentiments in companies, especially in the IT and technology sectors. However, due to the skill gap, talent shortage continues to prevail and it has become increasingly difficult for companies to find and hire the right talent." Gulati added, "Coupled with that is the new variant that is seemingly creating volatility for the administrators."

Employers in large organizations have reported the most optimistic outlook, with 51% intending to hire staff in the first quarter compared with 25% in small companies. Employers in the north report strongest hiring intentions for the January-March quarter, followed by south and west.

When asked about mandating vaccines, the survey revealed that 91% of employers will mandate double vaccination and proof for all staff, while 3% will allow individuals to decide.

Mega hiring expected in IT, Telecom & Media sector

The survey further noted that digital roles are most in demand in the January-March quarter. Sectors such as IT, technology, telecom, communications, and media reported the strongest outlook of 60% followed by restaurants and hotels at 56% and banking, finance, insurance, and real estate (52%).

According to the survey, more employers are embracing the blend of work at office and work from home. Corporates expect employees to adopt hybrid working for 51% of finance and accounting and 49% of human resource staff, while 45% of production and manufacturing staff is expected to be at the workplace all the time.

