ITC Shares Extend Slide After Board Approves Demerger Of Hotel Business 

Shares of ITC fell nearly 3.4 per cent after the tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate announced the demerger of its hotel business, separating it from the food and tobacco units. ITC would hold a 40 per cent stake in the newly formed entity, ITC Hotels Ltd, while the remaining 60 per cent stake would be held by ITC shareholders.

The stock ended around 4 per cent lower on Monday, witnessing its biggest intraday drop since September 26, 2022, after hitting record highs on reports of the likely announcement.

"We believe some investors may have preferred a vertical split (100 per cent direct)," said Jefferies analysts in a note.

Contribution of hotel segment

As per Jefferies, the hotel segment had a contribution of less than 5 per cent to ITC's revenue and earnings before interest and taxes in the last decade but over 20 per cent of capital expenditure.

"The hotel business has matured over the years and is well poised to chart its own growth path as a separate entity in the fast-growing hospitality industry with a sharper focus on the business and an optimal capital structure," said ITC in a statement.

The company has more than 120 hotels and 11,600 keys in more than 70 locations. It competes with Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company, owner of properties including Taj and Marriott.

Analysts said that they would be looking for more details on the rationale for the new corporate structure on Thursday at a management call. The final approval for the demerger will be decided by a vote at a board meeting to be held in mid-August.

"We seek clarity on the rationale behind retaining a 40 per cent stake, the royalty structure, any tax implications, and the key criteria for gaining a strategic investor or partner in the business," Emkay Research said.

As per Nomura analysts, "not a clean de-merger" may restrict value unlocking.

ITC's largest revenue contributor is its consumer goods business, led by cigarettes. The Goldflake brand cigarette maker will report its quarterly results next week.

Financials

According to ITC's annual report for 2022-2023, the company posted a gross revenue of Rs 69,480.89 crore, with a growth of 17.6 per cent.

EBITDA of the company climbed by 26.5 per cent to Rs 23,944.47 crore. The profit before tax and exceptional items rose by 24.4 per cent and stood at Rs 24,677.54 crore.

As of 11:06 am, shares of ITC were trading 3.06 per cent lower at Rs 456.95 on the NSE.

(With Reuters inputs)