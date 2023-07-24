ITC To Demerge Hotel Business Into Separate Company, Shares Plunge Over 4%

ITC Ltd said on Monday it would spin off its hotels business from the rest of the company, separating it from its cigarettes and food businesses.

The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate would hold a 40 per cent stake in the newly formed entity, to be named ITC Hotels Ltd, with the remaining 60 per cent held by shareholders of ITC, if the demerger is given final approval by the board during its meeting on August 14.

"Hotels business has matured over the years and is well poised to chart its own growth path as a separate entity in the fast-growing hospitality industry with a sharper focus on the business and an optimal capital structure," ITC said in a statement.

Shares of the company hit a record high earlier in the day before falling as much as 4.3 per cent after the announcement of the demerger.

"Hotels business has matured over the years and is well poised to chart its own growth path as a separate entity in the fast-growing hospitality industry with a sharper focus on the business and an optimal capital structure," ITC said in a statement.

Hotels have turned into a hot sector as pandemic-led disruptions eased, with operators enjoying higher rates and occupancy.

The hospitality industry is expected to witness rapid growth going forward, ITC said.

ITC's hotel business

ITC has over 120 hotels and 11,600 keys across more than 70 locations and competes with Tata Group's Indian Hotels owns Taj Hotels as well as Marriott Hotels and Oberoi Hotels, to name a few.

The hotel business accounted for nearly 4 per cent of ITC's total revenue from services and sales and contributed over 2 per cent of its annual profit, according to its latest annual report.

Consumer goods business

ITC's largest segment in terms of revenue was its consumer goods business, led by cigarettes. The Goldflake brand cigarette maker will report its June quarter results next week.

The company is intensifying its focus on scaling up its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business by capitalising on strong growth platforms and a future-ready portfolio. It highlighted the potential for long-term growth in categories with low household penetration in its annual report.

The company's FMCG business includes branded packaged foods, personal care products, education and stationery items, incense sticks, and safety matches. The segment garnered revenue of Rs 19,000 crore in FY23, with an annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 crore.

Profitability

ITC recorded a gross revenue of Rs 69,480.89 crore with a growth of 17.6 per cent, as per its annual report for 2022-2023.

Its EBITDA rose by 26.5 per cent to Rs 23,944.47 crore while the profit before tax and exceptional items grew by 24.4 per cent and stood at Rs 24,677.54 crore.