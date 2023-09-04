ITC To Invest Rs 1,500 Crore In Food And Packaging Facilities In Madhya Pradesh

ITC invests in Madhya Pradesh: ITC, a diversified conglomerate, has announced plans to invest approximately Rs 1,500 crore in the establishment of integrated food manufacturing and logistics facilities, as well as a sustainable packaging products manufacturing unit, in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.

These two significant projects, covering nearly 57 acres, are expected to contribute to the agricultural and manufacturing sectors in the region, according to ITC.

The combined investment for both projects is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore, and they are anticipated to generate employment and promote sustainable value chains in the area. The food manufacturing facility will produce a range of ITC products, including the well-known Aashirvaad atta brand, Sunfeast biscuits, and 'YiPPee!' noodles.

Additionally, the moulded fibre products facility will play a pioneering role in sustainable packaging, aiming to reduce plastic usage in various sectors, including electronics, FMCG, and the food and beverage industry.

Steps to enhance state manufacturing

ITC views this investment in the food processing sector as a means to enhance the state's manufacturing sector and support inclusive agricultural value chains. The company believes that the food processing sector, bridging agriculture, industry, and services, can significantly contribute to the state's economic development by increasing the competitiveness of the food value chain.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman of ITC, emphasised the company's commitment to the socio-economic development of Madhya Pradesh, highlighting their investments in various sectors of the state's economy over the years.

Aiming for sustainability

The new facilities in Sehore, including the Integrated Food Manufacturing and Logistics Facility and the Sustainable Packaging Products Manufacturing Facility, are set to be at the forefront of sustainability, with the latter being designed to achieve IGBC green building Platinum standards.

A foundation laying ceremony for these projects took place in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday. ITC already has a significant presence in Madhya Pradesh, with seven co-manufacturing units for Foods and Agarbatti that support local entrepreneurship.

This investment by ITC demonstrates the company's dedication to fostering economic growth, sustainable practices, and employment opportunities in the region, further strengthening its position as a key player in India's diversified business landscape.

