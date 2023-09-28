ITC's Strong Growth, Reliance's FMCG Entry Lifts Index 18% So Far This Year

FMCG index in focus: The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) index has zoomed 18 per cent year-to-date (YTD) on the back of multiple factors including the strong performance of index heavyweight ITC and Reliance Industries’ foray into FMCG space, experts said.

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research, IDBI Capital said, “The surge in the FMCG index can be attributed to several key factors. Foremost among these is the performance of ITC, which has witnessed a significant upswing in its cigarette segment over the past 18 months. Notably, ITC cigarette revenue has grown 12-15 per cent each quarter. Furthermore, the decline in cigarette smuggling has played an important role in boosting the FMCG giant's revenue, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of its overall revenue.”

ITC shares have surged a whopping 39 per cent from a 52-week low of Rs 323 per share.

In the June quarter, the cigarette segment's revenue increased by 10.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and profit before interest and tax (PBIT) rose by 11.2 per cent YoY.

Another significant factor driving the FMCG index upwards is the 32 per cent YTD increase in Colgate-Palmolive (India). This surge in Colgate's stock price can be attributed to a management restructuring and the recruitment of top-tier executives from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

In addition, Colgate received a buy rating from Jefferies last month, for a target price of Rs 2,180. Jefferies noted that there is potential for accelerated growth through aggressive investments and highlighted Colgate's efforts in premiumisation and tapping into the global whitening segment.

Furthermore, the entry of Reliance Industries into the FMCG sector through various acquisitions has had a positive impact on the sector, contributing to its growth.

VLA Ambala, SEBI certified research analyst, highlighted that in July, the index reached an all-time high at 54,349.85, and it is currently trading at a nearly 5 per cent discount from that peak.

Notably, the Nifty FMCG index has shown strong growth of almost 17 per cent YTD and has outperformed the Nifty which has advanced 8 per cent.