ITR E-Verification: What Is It? Is It Important? Details To E-verify ITR Using Aadhaar OTP

As the Income Tax (I-T) Department received about 5.83 crore tax returns largely from salaried and individual category taxpayers by the end of the financial year 2021-2022 on July 31, as per sources around 1.8 crore people did not verify their ITR filings.

E-verification of an ITR filing is extremely important as it completes the return filing process and if it is not done within the stipulated time, the filing of ITR is treated as invalid.

The Income Tax Department had stated on their website, "You need to verify your Income Tax Returns to complete the return filing process. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid. e-Verification is the most convenient and instant way to verify your ITR."

Verification Of ITR Timeline Reduced To 30 Days From 120

The Income Tax department has reduced the time limit for e-verification and hard copy submission of the ITR-V (Offline verification form) from the earlier time limit of 120 days to 30 days now.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had issued a notification announcing the change which says, "It has been decided that in respect of any electronic transmission of return data on or after the date of this notification comes into effect, the time-limit for e-verification or submission of ITR-V shall now be 30 days from the date of transmitting/uploading the data of return electronically."

The above-mentioned change essentially means that for the taxpayers who have filed their returns before the last date of July 31, the time limit for verification of ITR is up to 120 days from the date of filing. However the limit for taxpayers who have filed their ITR on or after August 1, since that is the day the notification came into effect, the last date to verify their ITR is August 31.

Here's how to E-verify your ITR via Aadhaar-based OTP

One of the most easiest and user-friendly ways to e-verify your Income Tax Returns is via the Aadhar Card OTP method. The only required condition is that your mobile number must be connected to Aadhaar.

Step 1- Open the E-Verify page of the Income Tax Portal & choose the option that asks you to utilise Aadhaar-based OTP to e-verify ITR on the income tax portal's e-verify page.

Step 2- When prompted to validate your Aadhaar details in a pop-up window, select that option.

Step 3- Next, select "Generate Aadhaar OTP." A six-digit OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number you have linked with your Aadhaar.

Step 4- Type the OTP in and hit submit.

It is important to note that the OTP is valid for 15-minutes only.

