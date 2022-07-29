ITR Filing: Check Late Payment Fees, Interest On Tax Liability; Must-dos By July 31

Taxpayers missing the July 31 Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline will have to be ready to pay the late payment fees and interest on outstanding tax including a huge penalty if the additional income is not mentioned in the original return filed. It's pertinent to mention that July 31 is the last date to file ITR for the financial year 2021-22 or assessment year 2022-23.

There are multiple financial consequences for not filing the ITR by the due date, so in case one fails to file the IT returns by July 31, they would have to face financial implications of not filing ITR on time.

Late payment fees

If the tax payer misses the dealine, there is still the window open to file the IT returns by December 31, 2022 but after paying the late fee. The tax payers with an income of upto 5 lakhs will have to cough out Rs 1,000 as late payment fee, while the fee for those with annual income above Rs 5 lakh is Rs 5,000. However, if the gross income doesn't exceed the basic exemption limit, there is no provision for a late payment fee.

The basic exemption limit is determined by the newly introduced income tax regime by the central government.

Gross total income refers to the total income before taking into account the deductions under Sections 80C to 80U of the Income Tax Act.

Pay interest on late payment of taxes

The tax payers will have to cough out money in the form of interest for late payment of taxes, in case they miss the July 31 deadline. "There could be some tax payable while filing ITR for example interest and dividend. TDS deducted at 10 per cent, but you are in say 20 per cent or 30 per cent tax slab, hence the differential amount of tax is to be paid with interest as per Section 234 A at the rate of 1 per cent per month," said Sudhir Kaushik, Co-Founder and CEO, TaxSpanner.

The timely payment of ITR filing will subject the tax payer to only pay the outstanding tax, however, missing the due date will trigger interest on the outstanding tax liability, retrospectively from July 31. The calculation will go somewhat like this: If the dues are paid by the 5th of every month, the interest of the entire month will be paid at 1 per cent per month.

Pay heavy taxes if additional income not declared in original ITR filing

An undeclared additional income in the original ITR filing will invite a 50 per cent additional tax on the unpaid tax amount if filing is updated within an year. "If you find additional income in AIS or other documents which were not declared in original return or not filed at all, then you have to pay 50 per cent additional tax of this pending tax amount if filing updated return within a year and 100 per cent additional if filing after one but before two years," the TaxSpanner CEO and Co-Founder said.

Image: ANI