Income Tax Return Filing: What Is The Penalty For Late Filing Of ITR?

The income tax filing period for the assessment year 2022–23 is almost over, with taxpayers having one day i.e July 31 to submit their income tax returns (ITRs). There will be no additional ITR filing extensions for the assessment year 2022–2023, thus the Income Tax Department is regularly reminding individuals to file the ITR by July via sending SMS and E-mails. But what happens if you don't submit the ITR by the deadline of July 31?

Over 5 crore ITRs have been filed till 2036 hours yesterday. Today is the last day to file ITR for AY 2022-23: Income Tax Department pic.twitter.com/WzXbL9Ijsh — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Penalty for late filing of ITR

You can still file the ITR even after the deadline of July 31 by submitting it till December 31 of this year. But it comes with a cost-- late fees and other financial consequences. According to Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, filing a tax return beyond the due date results in a late fee, and the amount of the cost grows the longer the return is late.

In accordance with Section 234F, taxpayers who file an ITR after July 31 and have a total income of Rs. 5 lakh or more must pay a penalty of Rs 5,000. The fee is Rs 1,000 for taxpayers with total incomes under Rs 5 lakh, however, you won't be required to pay a late filing penalty if your gross total income is less than the basic exemption amount.

Notably, the basic tax exemption threshold is determined by the income tax regime you select. For taxpayers under the age of 60, the basic tax exemption level under the previous income tax system is set at Rs 2.5 lakh. The Basic tax exemption threshold for those aged 60 to 80 is set at Rs 3 lakh and for those over 80 is set at Rs 5 lakh. However, the baseline tax exemption level is Rs 2.5 lakh under the new concessional income tax scheme, regardless of the taxpayers' age.

Other financial consequences

1. Interest on unpaid tax

Missing deadlines pertaining to filing ITR have several consequences in addition to the late fees. You will have to pay interest on the late tax payment if you miss the deadline.

If one does not pay income tax before July 31, 2022, interest of 1 per cent on the unpaid amount is due. You can merely deposit the unpaid tax if you file the return before the deadline. However, if you miss the deadline, you will be compelled to retroactively deposit the unpaid tax and interest as of July 31. The interest for the entire month must be paid at a rate of 1 per cent per month if the unpaid balance is paid after the fifth day of any given month.

2. No option for carrying forward losses

By balancing company losses or property sales losses against other revenues, taxpayers are able to lower their tax obligations. Losses may be rolled over to succeeding years. It does not, however, apply in the case of a late ITR. Only if the ITR is submitted before July 31, 2022, are the losses eligible for carrying forward.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative