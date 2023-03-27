ITR Return: How To File, Last Date And Everything You Need To Know

As the assessment year 2023–24 is to begin on April 1, for the income of the financial year 2022–23, the last date to file an income tax return (ITR) is July 31.

The government has deferred ITR filing deadlines for a number of reasons in the past. Yet, it is anticipated that there will be no extensions this year, as the new ITR forms for AY 2023–24 were released earlier on February 10 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) more than a month in advance.

According to the Income Tax regulations, the penalty for belated ITR filing is up to Rs 5,000, subject to the annual income. For taxpayers whose total income is less than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for the delay is Rs 1,000.

What is ITR and Why is it important?

The Income Tax Return (ITR) is a form submitted by a citizen of India to the Indian Income Tax Department. It includes details on the individual's earnings and the yearly taxes owed. The information included in an ITR must be specific to a fiscal year, defined as one that begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.

Failure to file ITR results in late filing fees of Rs 5,000 under Section 234F. However, if the total income is less than Rs 5 lakh, late fees are limited to Rs 1,000.

No penalty is imposed if the gross income is below the basic exemption limit.

Besides the penalty, 1 percent interest per month or part of a month (as per Section 234A) is charged on the outstanding tax amount.

How to file an ITR?