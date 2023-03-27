Last Updated:

ITR Return: How To File, Last Date And Everything You Need To Know

As the assessment year 2023–24 is to begin on April 1, for the income of the financial year 2022–23, the last date to file an income tax return (ITR) is July 31

The government has deferred ITR filing deadlines for a number of reasons in the past. Yet, it is anticipated that there will be no extensions this year, as the new ITR forms for AY 2023–24 were released earlier on February 10 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) more than a month in advance.

According to the Income Tax regulations, the penalty for belated ITR filing is up to Rs 5,000, subject to the annual income. For taxpayers whose total income is less than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for the delay is Rs 1,000.

What is ITR and Why is it important? 

The Income Tax Return (ITR) is a form submitted by a citizen of India to the Indian Income Tax Department. It includes details on the individual's earnings and the yearly taxes owed. The information included in an ITR must be specific to a fiscal year, defined as one that begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.

Failure to file ITR results in late filing fees of Rs 5,000 under Section 234F. However, if the total income is less than Rs 5 lakh, late fees are limited to Rs 1,000.

No penalty is imposed if the gross income is below the basic exemption limit.

Besides the penalty, 1 percent interest per month or part of a month (as per Section 234A) is charged on the outstanding tax amount.

How to file an ITR? 

  • Log on to the Income Tax Department portal (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) for filing returns online. 
  • Register using your Permanent Account Number (PAN), which will serve as the user ID.
  • Click on  'Download', go to e-filing under the relevant assessment year and select the  Income Tax Return (ITR) form.
  •  Download ITR-1's (Sahaj) return preparation software if you are a salaried person.
  • Open the Return Preparation Software (excel utility) that you have downloaded, follow the instructions and enter all details from your Form 16.
  • Compute tax payable, pay tax and enter relevant challan details in the tax return. If you do not have a tax liability, you can skip this step.
  • Confirm the details entered and generate an XML file, which is automatically saved on your computer.
  • Go to the 'Submit Return' section and upload the XML file.
  • A message confirming successful e-filing will pop up on your screen. The acknowledgement form - ITR-Verification is generated and the same can be downloaded. It is also emailed to your registered email id.
