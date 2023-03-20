J&K L-G Sinha Hopeful Of More Investments In UT; 'Creating Stronger Future For Our People'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday, March 19, performed 'Bhumi Pujan' for the massive 10-lakh-square-foot mega "Mall of Srinagar", and an IT tower at Sempora on the outskirts of Srinagar as well as an IT tower in Jammu.

This comes after the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir received its first part of foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs 500 crore from the UAE-based Emaar Group, the developer of the Burj Khalifa, which announced its entry into the Union Territory with the development of two IT Towers and shopping malls. Appreciating the enthusiasm and faith of foreign investors in the resilience of the Union Territory, L-G Manoj Sinha stressed on efforts to identify more land to ground all the investment proposals received, and emphasised the digital transformation of J&K which will enable and empower the industrial units.

Official statement by J&K administration

A statement by the Jammu and Kashmir administration said, "The Mall of Srinagar and allied projects with the government of Dubai will fuel the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir and bring the region closer to achieving the shared vision of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between UAE and India. By creating jobs and attracting new businesses to our Union Territory, we are laying the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

The government has also invited CEOs from real estate, hospitality, development, food, processing, and agriculture sectors to address their concerns over the situation in the Union territory by providing them with a "first-hand" experience.

The foreign investors' meet was conducted in the presence of the members of the UAE-India Business Council (UIBC), the official business chamber formed to promote the economic synergy between India and the UAE.

Emaar was part of a group of about 36 CEOs from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, including Saudi Arabia, who visited Kashmir last year to look out for options investment.

Jammu and Kashmir is seeking investment in various sectors such as agriculture, the food industry, education, etc.

'Strategy to maintain sustainable development': Chief Secretary of J&K

Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir said that their strategy has been to maintain sustainable development and the interest of the investor. The old policies of J&K have discouraged investments which has severely harmed the growth of the economy, however, with the boost in the tourism and entrepreneurship initiatives of the Union Territory, there is a significant change that has led the economy to grow faster, Mehta stated.

Further, he also mentioned that J&K's GST collections are better than the national average and that tourism there is establishing new records.

'Will ensure all possible assistance for investors': Manoj Sinha

"We will ensure the investors receive every kind of assistance, facilitation and support from the administration," L-G Sinha said.

''We have been successful in removing the impediments and hurdles to great extent. We are upgrading our infrastructure both in capacity and quality to meet new demands and ready to raise our partnership with industries to higher levels," the Lt Governor further said. "The path of reforms that we have embarked upon in the last three years is the outcome of a well-considered long-term comprehensive strategy to provide a conducive investment climate for domestic and foreign investments in J&K,'' he added.