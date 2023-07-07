Jaguar Expects Over $500 Million Free Cashflow In First Quarter

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted a 30 per cent rise in wholesale volumes for the first quarter on Friday, as chip and other supply constraints eased, and forecast free cash flow of over 400 million pounds (about $510 million).

The British luxury car maker, which is owned by Tata Motors, said wholesale volumes, excluding those from its China joint venture, rose 30 per cent year-on-year in the April-June quarter.

Retail Sales Growth

Its retail sales grew 29 per cent in the quarter. Retail volumes rose 40 per cent in China, JLR's biggest market, and 42 per cent in North America, but were flat in Europe.

Jaguar claimed to havestrong demand for its Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models | Image: Unsplash

The car maker said there was strong demand for its Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models, with their retail sales rising 199 per cent, 42 per cent and 90 per centrespectively.

Its total order book stood at 185,000 units at end-June, dropping from 200,000 units at end-March, as chip and other supply constraints continue to ease.

First Quarteer Expectations

JLR, which expects to report first-quarter results in July, accounts for nearly 60 per cent of Tata Motors' revenue.

Strong demand for JLR cars and Tata's commercial trucks has helped the Indian automaker post a profit for the past two quarters. JLR has forecast free cash flow of more than 2 billion pounds for this fiscal year.

JLR's upbeat forecast sent Tata Motors' shares up nearly 4 per cent to a record high, before they eased to close up 2.9 per cent.