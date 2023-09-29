Jalan Kalrock Consortium Injects Additional Rs 100 Crore In Jet Airways Revival Efforts

Jet Airways revival efforts: Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful bidder overseeing the revival of Jet Airways, a once-grounded carrier, announced on Friday that it has injected an additional Rs 100 crore into the airline, in line with the resolution plan approved by the court.

This financial infusion marks a major step as the consortium has now met its total commitment of Rs 350 crore, a vital requirement for the revival and subsequent ownership transfer of Jet Airways. In an official statement, Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) expressed confidence that the successful completion of this financial commitment would pave the way for the consortium to take over the ownership of Jet Airways.

Jet Airways, which ceased operations on April 17, 2019, has been eagerly anticipated for a comeback. JKC has stated that the airline is expected to resume operations next year, with an official launch date likely to be announced in the coming days.

Committed to Jet Airways’ revival

The consortium expressed its dedication to the successful resurgence of Jet Airways through this additional funding, underlining its commitment to the airline's future. The infusion of Rs 100 crore reaffirms JKC's commitment to the court-approved resolution plan, securing its position to take control of the iconic airline, said the company.

Furthermore, JKC underlined that their revival strategy for the airline remains unchanged. The new promoters are resolute in reinstating airline operations and aim to have Jet Airways operational by the year 2024.

"The new promoters are determined to re-establish the operations of the airline up and running in 2024," the company said.

The consortium plans to make further announcements regarding the official launch date of Jet Airways in the coming weeks.

(With PTI inputs)