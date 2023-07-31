Jana Small Finance Bank Resubmits Documents For Rs 575 Crore IPO

Private lender Jana Small Finance Bank has resubmitted its application for an initial public offering, two years after pulling its previous plan due to the pandemic and the last year it could remain private according to local market regulations.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO size

The offer consists of fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 575 crore and an offer for sale of up to 4.1 million shares, according to the draft herring prospectus.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the bookrunning lead managers for the Bengaluru-based bank's IPO.

The lender commenced operations as a small finance bank in March 2018. In April 2021, Jana filed for an IPO but had to delay its fundraising plan due to the pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of India mandates that all small finance banks have to list within five years of starting operations.

Microfinance loans continue to remain the lender's mainstay business, accounting for around 44.6 per cent of its loan portfolio, as of March 31. The balance comprises of secured advances such as loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, loans to non-banking finance companies and gold loans.

The lender held deposits worth Rs 16,330 crore, as of March 31.

The bank's total gross non-performing assets (NPA) as of March 31 stood at Rs 709 crore, down from Rs 757 crore last year, with the NPA ratio at 3.9 per cent, the highest among peers including AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

The bank's gross NPA ratio stood at 6.7 per cent as on March 31, 2021.

Jana's credit cost for 2022-23 was at 4.8 per cent, higher than 4.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent reported in 2021-22 and 2020-21, respectively.

