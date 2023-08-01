Japan Chip Equipment Supplier Disco To Set Up Plant In India: Report

Japan's Disco Corp wants to establish a centre in India to support its clients and serve as a base for marketing to the country's semiconductor industry, said a Nikkei report citing a company executive, on Tuesday.

The chipmaking device supplier will consider opening an applications laboratory, which performs test cuts and other experimental processing at the customer's request, in India, the report said.

As per the report, the plans for the lab will depend on how client companies are progressing in their Indian expansions.

India's chipmaking ambitions

The 'Semicon India 2023' inaugural programme earlier this week highlighted the investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector through an informative presentation and a stimulating panel discussion led by the industry.

The event was aimed at catalysing the chipmaking industry's progress through networking, technology demonstrations and lucrative business prospects.

The event was attended by Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Applied Materials, and other prominent companies in the sector.

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technology said at the event, "I thank PM Modi for his vision to make India a global hub for semiconductors. Micron is committed to building a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat. We estimate that our project in Gujarat will create nearly 5,000 direct jobs and additional 15,000 jobs in the community,”

Opportunities in India

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has a world of opportunities for the semiconductor industry and the electronics export from India has more than doubled in two years.

“I believe that the fourth industrial revolution we are witnessing in the world now is driven by Indian aspirations. A year ago, people asked why they should invest in the Indian semiconductor sector; now they ask why not invest in India," PM Modi said.

"Semiconductors are not only our necessity; the world also needs a trusted and reliable chip supply chain," he added.