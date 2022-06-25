Jet Airways Commences New Recruitment Drive, Invites Former Cabin Crew Members Back

In a key development, airline major Jet Airways has commenced recruitment for key positions yet again and has received over 700 CVs within five hours of the advertisement regarding the same being shared online on Friday, June 24. Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO of Jet Airways, shared the news on Twitter.

In a tweet, Kapoor wrote, “In the 5 hours since we posted this on social media, over 700 CVs were received. Heartwarming and emotional for all of us. Here's to making history together.”

The company has specified that its former cabin crew members are welcome to rejoin them and further noted that it is hiring female crew members only.

The Jet Airways official wrote on Twitter, “There's really nothing like home. Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline. Note: For now, we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up".

In a separate tweet, Sanjiv Kapoor said, "Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew. Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal. (We were waiting for the Twitter poll results and advice from all armchair CEOs)."

According to a report by PTI, Jet Airways plans to resume commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

Centre Grants Security Clearance To Jet Airways

On May 20, the Union Home Ministry granted security clearance to Jet Airways. With these proposed changes, the airline can relaunch commercial flight operations in the next few months as planned earlier. The security clearance is provided for the proposed change in the management control/shareholding pattern of Jet Airways and for the scheduled operator permit.

The current promoter of Jet Airways is the Jalan Kalrock Consortium. The airline ceased operations in its previous avatar in 2019 when owned by Naresh Goyal and operated its last flight on 17 April 2019.

The official communication to the promoters read, “I am directed to refer to your application and to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

