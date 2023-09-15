Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Sent To Arthur Road Jail For 14-day Judicial Custody

Naresh Goyal sent to judicial custody: Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Mumbai. This development is related to a money laundering case connected to an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at Canara Bank. Goyal's request to be sent to Arthur Road jail in South Mumbai was granted by the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the 74-year-old businessman on September 1 under the PMLA, following extensive questioning at the central agency's office.

After the completion of his ED remand, Goyal was presented before the special judge for PMLA cases, MG Deshspande, on Thursday. As the probe agency did not seek further remand, the court ordered judicial custody. Additionally, the court approved Goyal's request to be sent to Arthur Road jail in Byculla instead of Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

Daily medical checkups during the custody

Subsequently, Goyal submitted an application citing various health issues and requested daily medical checkups by his family physician, specialist consulting doctors, and personal doctors during his stay in jail. He mentioned suffering from ischemic heart disease and a previous operation for blockages in his left main artery, among other medical conditions.

Goyal also sought appropriate bedding and home-cooked food as per dietary prescriptions considering his health conditions, and the court has asked the prosecution to respond to these requests.

The money laundering case is rooted in an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita, and former company executives. It relates to an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case at Canara Bank, with the bank alleging that it had sanctioned credit and loans amounting to Rs 848.86 crore to Jet Airways, of which Rs 538.62 crore remained outstanding.