Jet Airways To Resume Operations By Summer 2021 Pending Approvals, Say New Promoters

The consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital - which has won the bid to revive the grounded Jet Airways - on Monday said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021. The consortium is awaiting the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other regulatory approvals, including reinstatement of slots and bilateral traffic rights by the Civil Aviation Ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to a PTI report, it is also planning to launch dedicated freighter services once the carrier takes off the ground again. The committee of creditors (CoC) has already approved the airline's revival plan submitted by the consortium in October.

'Jet Airways would be back in the skies'

"As per the resolution plan, Jet Airways intends to operate all of its historic domestic slots in India and restart international operations. The Jet 2.0 program is aimed at reviving the past glory of Jet Airways, with a fresh set of processes and systems to ensure greater efficiency and productivity across all routes. If everything goes as per plan and the Consortium receives the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and regulatory approvals on time, Jet Airways would be back in the skies by the Summer of 2021," the consortium said in a release.

"It had evaluated the option of starting a new airline but some of the inherent strengths of Jet Airways like the optimal flight slots, brand value and reputation for best-in-class inflight service and safety, giving Jet 2.0 an edge over others, were too tempting to resist," the release added.

"Jet Airways has been a brand with a glorious history of over 25 years, and it is the vision of the Consortium to put Jet Airways back in the skies at the earliest opportunity. We aim to re-energise the brand by infusing energy, warmth, and vibrancy into it while making it bigger and better," Manoj Narender Madnani, Board Member of Jalan Kalrock Consortium, said.

'Jet customers will get the confidence to fly again'

Over the years, the brand has created loyal customers and the consortium wish to bring in freshness by adding value an Indian brand with a global outlook, he said, adding "with the revival of Jet Airways, it will restore the confidence among the Jet customers to fly again and experience its world-class facilities".

"The Jet 2.0 hubs will remain in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru like before as the revival plan proposes to support tier 2 and tier 3 cities by creating sub-hubs in such cities. This would boost the economy in these cities, help Jet Airways stand back on its feet fast and support the overall vision of the government to promote aviation business through tier 2, tier 3 cities in India," the release said.

Jet Airways was grounded on April 17 due to liquidity crisis and subsequently went into administration in June 2019. According to media reports, Jalan is a businessman with interest in diverse sectors ranging from real estate to mining. Besides India, he has investments in the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Uzbekistan. Kalrock Capital, founded by European entrepreneur Florian Fritsch, is a global firm operating in financial advisory and alternative asset management.

