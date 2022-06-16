Jet Fuel Prices Reach All Time High Following Record 16% Hike On June 16

In order to keep pace with rising worldwide oil prices, jet fuel prices were raised on Thursday, June 16, by 16% to an all-time high. The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased by Rs 19,757.13 per kilolitre to Rs 1,41,232.87 per kilolitre (Rs 141.2 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers. The increase pushes jet fuel costs in the entire nation to record high levels after a slight 1.3% (Rs 1,563.97 per kilolitre) rate reduction earlier this month.

The current hike is in step with firming international oil rates. Brent - the world's most popular crude oil benchmark - was trading on Thursday, June 16, at USD 119.16 per barrel - the highest in almost a decade.

Every month, on the 1st and 16th, ATF prices are updated based on the average of benchmark international rates.

The cost of operating an airline will increase as the price of jet fuel rises. Up to 40% of an airline's operating expenses are made up of ATF.

On Thursday, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "ATF prices have increased by more than 120% since June 2021. This massive increase is not sustainable and governments, central and state, need to take urgent action to reduce taxes on ATF that are amongst the highest in the world."

Rise and fall in ATF prices recently

In mid-May, Indian Oil Corporation announced a rise in fuel price by 5.3%, which was the 10th straight increase this year.

However, providing major relief to airline companies in India soon after, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited had recently slashed the fuel prices by 1.3% on June 1. The recent reduction in ATF prices on June 1 had come after 10 rounds of price increases this year.

Since January, the cost of ATF has been steadily increasing. ATF which was available at a price of Rs 72,062 per kilolitre has now risen to around Rs 1.41 lakh per kilolitre.

According to current pricing, ATF costs Rs 1,40,092.74 per kilolitre in Mumbai, Rs 1,46,322.23 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,46,215.85 in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai. Rates vary in each state, based on the amount of local taxation imposed.

(With inputs from PTI)