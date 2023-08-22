Jio Financial Services Exclusion From BSE Indices Postponed To August 29

Jio Financial Services’ exclusion from various indices on BSE including Sensex has been postponed to August 29 from August 24.

The decision to postpone the exclusion from BSE indices has been taken due to the stock hitting lower circuit for two consecutive sessions by index provider Asia Index Private Limited.

“Asia Index Private Limited (AIPL) is aware of the recent lower circuit hitting for JFSL. Since the stock has hit lower circuit limit for 2 consecutive days i.e., Monday, August 21, 2023, and Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Index Committee has determined to postpone the removal of JFSL from all the S&P BSE Indices by another 3 days. JFSL will now be removed from all the S&P BSE Indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, August 29, 2023,” said S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“Should JFSL continue to hit lower circuits in the next 2 days, the removal date will be deferred by another 3 days,” S&P Dow Jones Indices added.

Furthermore, if Jio Financial Services does not hit the lower circuit limit on either of the next 2 days, but hits the lower circuit limit on the third day, the removal of JFSL from all the S&P BSE Indices will be deferred by another 3 days.

The stocks of JFSL settled at Rs 239.20 apiece, down almost 5 per cent, when the market closed today, August 22.

Jio Financial Services got listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, August 21. The company's stock opened for trading at Rs 265 on BSE and Rs 262 on NSE. The stock, however, plunged 5 per cent down on NSE on its opening.

Veteran banker KV Kamath, who is an independent director of Reliance Industries, inaugurated the listing. This marked the first company of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited to be listed in two decades.

Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, in his message to shareholders in the company's 2022-23 Annual Report, said that Jio Financial Services is positioned uniquely to capture the growth opportunities in the financial services sector and play a crucial role in transforming the landscape of digital finance in India.