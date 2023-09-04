Jio Financial Services Shares Surge Over 8%, Trades Above Listing Price

Jio Financial Services shares rose as much as 8.84 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 267. The stock rose for fifth straight session on Monday and traded above its listing price of Rs 265 on the BSE and Rs 262 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), data from stock exchanges showed.

Last week, Jamnagar Utilities and Power, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, likely bought 5 crore shares of Jio Financial Services at an average price of Rs 211 per share, according to media reports.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund had last month acquired 3.72 crore shares of Jio Financial Services, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, for Rs 754 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 202.80 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 754.41 crore.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 3,72,00,000 shares, amounting to a 0.6 per cent stake in Jio Financial Services.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) had last month said that it had acquired 6.66 per cent stake in Jio Financial Services, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group.

“… Corporation has acquired 6.660 per cent shareholding in ‘Jio Financial Services Ltd’ through demerger action by ‘Reliance Industries Ltd’,” LIC said in a regulatory filing last month.

Jio Financial Services shares got listed on the stock exchanges on August 21. The market capitalisation of the financial services company stood at close to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

The stock made market debut last month and came under intense selling pressure owing to expensive valuations. Jio Financial Services shares fell in six out of 8 trading sessions since listing on August 21.

