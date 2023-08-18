Jio Financial Services Shares To Get Listed On August 21

Jio Financial Services shares: Jio Financial Services shares will get listed on stock exchanges on Monday, August 21 as per an exchange notification. Jio Financial Services shares were demerged from Reliance Industries last month and the stock price was set at Rs 261.85 valuing it at $20 billion in a special trading session.

Jio Financial Services is the financial arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries.

The much-anticipated listing date came when index managers were concerned about the delay. FTSE Russell on Thursday decided to remove Jio Financial Services from some of its indexes from August 22, saying that the stock did not commence trading yet.

Jio Financial Services is part of major indices, including the benchmark Nifty 50 as well as some global indexes due to its demerger from Reliance Industries.

The stock will be in the trade for trade segment for 10 days, the BSE said in the circular, implying that the stock cannot be traded during the session.

Investors are looking for further details on JFS from Reliance's annual general meeting scheduled on August 28.

Jio Financial Services wants to provide digital first solutions

Ambani has said Jio Financial Services wants to provide simple, affordable and innovative digital first solutions.

Last month, Jio Financial Services and US-based BlackRock said they would form an equal joint venture to launch asset management services in India, with an initial investment of $150 million each.

Analysts say Jio Financial Services’ access to the vast trove of data from Reliance's telecom and retail businesses will also help it kick-start lending.

Shares of Reliance Industries reversed losses and ended 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 2,551.

(With Reuters inputs)

