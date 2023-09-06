Jio Financial Services To Be Excluded From NSE Indices From September 7

Jio Financial Services delisting: Jio Financial Services Limited, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, will be excluded from various indices of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including the benchmark Nifty 50, starting September 7. This decision comes after Jio Financial failed to meet the price band criteria on two consecutive trading days, September 4 and 5.

The Index Maintenance Sub Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Ltd made the decision, and it will take effect from the close of trading on September 6. If Jio Financial meets the price band on September 6, the exclusion will not be deferred any further.

"It may be noted that if JIOFIN hits the price band on September 6, the exclusion shall not be deferred further," it added.

From which indices will the stock be removed?

In addition to being removed from the Nifty 50, Jio Financial will also be excluded from other NSE indices, including the Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, and Nifty 50 Equal Weight, among others. The company had recently been included in these indices due to the demerger of its financial services business from Reliance Industries.

Shares of Jio Financial ended trading at Rs 255.05, up 0.63 per cent on the NSE. The stock of Jio Financial was already removed from all the BSE indices, including the benchmark Sensex, on September 1. During Reliance Industries' Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio Financial would be entering the insurance segment, offering life, general, and health insurance products.

(With PTI Inputs)