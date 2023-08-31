Jio Financial's Exclusion From BSE Indices Set For September 1

Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged non-banking financial arm of the Reliance group led by Mukesh Ambani, is set to be excluded from all S&P BSE Indices, including the Sensex, starting from September 1, according to an announcement from the BSE stock exchange.

This decision was postponed a couple of times due to the stock hitting lower circuit levels. JFSL was listed on August 21 following its spin-off from Reliance Industries. The exclusion is now confirmed, as the stock did not trigger the lower circuit on August 29 and August 30. The potential exclusion was dependent on whether the stock hit the lower circuit on August 31, which did not happen.

Countdown to JFSL exit

To bring certainty to clients, the Index Committee has established a 2 pm IST cut-off time for assessing the lower circuit limit. If the lower circuit wasn't reached before this time, JFSL would be removed from all S&P BSE Indices effective before the opening of trading on September 1.

In a recent Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani revealed plans for Jio Financial Services to enter the insurance sector, providing life, general, and health insurance products.

This expansion will capitalise on the vast customer base of Jio's telecom segment, leveraging its 45 crore mobile phone subscribers for product sales, including payment services. On the financial side, Jio Financial's shares saw a 5 per cent increase, reaching their upper circuit limit on Thursday.

