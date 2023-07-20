Last Updated:

Jio Financial's Share Price Surpasses Expectations At Rs 261.85 Per Share

Analysts estimate the share price of Reliance Strategic Investments, which will be renamed Jio Financial Services, would be between Rs 160 and Rs 190.

Thomson Reuters
Reliance

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries | Image Credit: PTI


The share price of Jio Financial Services (JFS), the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, was set at a much higher-than-expected Rs 261.85 ($3.19) during a special trading session for the parent company's stock on Thursday.

JFS' share price was calculated as the difference between Reliance's last close and the stock's settling price at the end of the special session. Reliance's stock settled at Rs 2,580 apiece after the session, compared to its close of Rs 2,841.85 on Wednesday.

Estimate of the share price

Analysts had estimated the share price of Reliance Strategic Investments, which will be renamed Jio Financial Services, would be valued between Rs 160 and Rs 190 per share.

The demerger is being seen as oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance's way to expand its presence in financial services, which it can offer via a non-bank financial company licence it holds.

JFS' access to vast amounts of data from Reliance's telecom and retail businesses will also help the company kick-start lending, analysts have said. Macquarie Research said the company would likely be an AAA-rated entity that could borrow at attractive rates.

JFS stock will be included in major indices, including India's benchmark Nifty 50, but will not trade until it is listed. The listing date is expected to be announced at Reliance's upcoming annual general meeting.

Up to Wednesday, shares of Reliance had surged 8 per cent since the company revealed the record date for the demerger on July 8. It announced the demerger last October.

The stock was trading about 1.4 per cent higher at 10.16 am after the special session. It is up 11.6 per cent so far this year, outpacing a 9.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

