Jio launches recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check all plans here

IPL 2022 has begun and millions of users around the country tune in daily to watch their favourite teams battle each other in a 20 over showdown. Traditionally, IPL was watched by users on their televisions with subscriptions from a D2H service but with the recent shift of broadcasting patterns and users' preference for viewing content on their smartphones, a significant portion of viewers log in with their mobile devices. That being said, Reliance Jio has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to launch Jio cricket plans that offer free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Rs. 499 for 28 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 601 fo 28 days: offers 3GB/day + 6GB, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 799 for 56 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 1066 for 84 days: offers 2GB/day + 5GB, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 2999 for 365 days: offers 2.5GB/day, 100SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 3119 for 365 days: offers 2GB/day + 10GB, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 555 for 55 days: offers 55GB (add-on pack)

Rs. 659 for 56 days: offers 1.5GB per day (add-on pack)

It is important to note that while all the plans mentioned above come with different data allowance and validity, all of them offer a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs. 499 for free. This plan allows users to access movies, live sports and TV shows on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free. However, the number of devices that can be logged in with this pack remains limited to one and the max video quality offered to subscribers is 720p along with a stereo audio quality.

Now, there are two plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscriptions. They are priced at Rs. 1499 and Rs. 4199 respectively and offer 2GB of data and 3GB of data for 84 and 365 days respectively. The Premium Disney+ Hotstar membership with these packs allows users to watch content on TV or a laptop, does not show ads, a total of four devices that can log in and maximum video quality of 2160p along with Dolby 5.1 audio.

Image: JIO