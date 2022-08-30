Jio Platforms Launches JioMart WhatsApp Chatbot At 45th AGM; Details Here

Jio Platforms, in collaboration with Meta, has launched an end-to-end shopping experience for consumers on the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp. Going forward, Indian consumers will be able to shop from JioMart through WhatsApp. The experience will be provided via a chatbot that has been developed by Haptik. Keep reading to know more about the JioMart experience on WhatsApp.

How does the Jio Platforms WhatsApp bot works?

With the JioMart WhatsApp bot, users will be able to browse through the list of available products, create a cart, add the required items to it and make the payment to order the products. To start shopping, users just have to message 'Hi' to the JioMart number which is +91 7977079770. Thereafter, users should follow the instructions on the screen to locate and add the required item to the cart.

It is important to mention that Meta and Jio announced their partnership back in 2020 and since then, the two giants have been working on a new shopping experience for users. WhatsApp is one of the platforms owned by Meta. Given its ease of use and popularity, the WhatsApp JioMart bot could be very successful in providing users with a simple and familiar experience. That chatbot is there in place and users can head to WhatsApp to give it a try.

In a public statement, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Meta says that WhatsApp-based chatbots "will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come." Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries says that "Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp."