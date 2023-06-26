Jio Platforms, MG Motor India Join Hands For In-car Voice Experience

MG Motor India has announced several connected car features in partnership with Jio Platforms. MG Motor India will offer "Hinglish Voice Assistant feature" using Jio’s technology in its newly launched Electric Vehicle (EV), Comet.

The Hinglish Voice Assistant system will have music and payment applications, connectivity platform, and hardware. The embedded HelloJio Voice Assistant is trained to understand the native Indian speaker with different regional dialects and tonality.

The feature can be activated using a wake word, touch, or a dedicated key in the car’s steering. HelloJio’s dialogs provide information about Cricket, Weather, News, Horoscope and several other domains. The user can turn the AC on or off, play songs directly, and even ask for cricket score with using voice commands.



“Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the smart mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. The MG India-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology,” said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

The MG Comet EV has an integrated Jio eSIM which improves the safety of the vehicle. It also identifies the vehicle and encrypt communications while the vehicle is in operation.

Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms said, “Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our continued partnership and developments with MG Motor India are an important milestone in that journey".

"HelloJio Voice Assistant, Streaming, Payment Apps, eSIM, Jio IOT will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and connected car experiences with a new dimension of “Talk to your car”. It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar," he added.