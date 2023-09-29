JioCinema Taps Former Google General Manager Kiran Mani For CEO Role: Reports

JioCinema to appoint new CEO: JioCinema, a leading OTT service by Mukesh Ambani’s Jio, is reportedly set to appoint Kiran Mani, former Google general manager responsible for Android operations in the Asia Pacific region, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

According to Bloomberg, Kiran Mani will take over as the CEO of JioCinema with an aim to increase the platform’s reach among mobile customers. Mani will oversee technology development and facilitate partnerships with Hollywood studios, leveraging his extensive experience, according to the report.

Already actively involved in the company, Mani was an early investor and adviser to James Murdoch and Uday Shankar’s Bodhi Tree investment firm, according to his LinkedIn profile. JioCinema operates under its parent company, Viacom18, a joint venture involving billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd., Paramount Global, and Bodhi Tree. However, Reliance Industries has not provided an immediate comment regarding this development.

On the right track

In India’s intensely competitive market with a population of 1.4 billion, global media companies like Google and its subsidiary YouTube are already well-established. JioCinema has been trying to attract more paying subscribers, recently offering free streaming of a major cricket tournament and BigBoss OTT.

In an official announcement, JioCinema declared the Big Boss OTT 2 to be the largest and most-streamed digital entertainment property in India, trailing only behind the immense popularity of the IPL. Priced at Rs 999, the service has inked new programming deals this year with entertainment giants Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal as part of its expansion strategy.