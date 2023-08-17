JioCinema’s Big Boss OTT 2 Breaks Streaming Records

JioCinema, a streaming platform backed by Reliance, has broken streaming records with its Big Boss OTT 2, making it one of India's most-watched digital entertainment offerings, second only to the IPL (Indian Premier League).

During the broadcast of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, JioCinema achieved a significant milestone, drawing in over 10 crore unique viewers and accumulating 3,000 crore minutes of viewing time.

Across the span of eight weeks, the season garnered an impressive 245 crore views overall.

Big Boss OTT sets new viewership records

In a recent announcement, the company declared the Big Boss OTT 2 to be the largest and most-streamed digital entertainment property in India, trailing only behind the immense popularity of the IPL.

“Our primary focus was to sustain post the IPL. It was such a huge property that helped us build a large funnel of viewers but what we’ve managed post that has been very encouraging. A key driver of the same has been Bigg Boss OTT 2," said a senior executive told the media.

The apex of this achievement was reached during the grand finale of the season on August 14. The episode garnered 2.3 crore viewers and achieved a peak concurrency of 72 lakh users.

Throughout the season, JioCinema's engagement strategy proved effective, captivating a vast audience of over 5.5 crore users through continuous 24-hour live-streaming sessions and interactive features like multi-camera feeds and real-time chats.

Importantly, a substantial portion of this viewership originated from states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

Attracting new advertisers

The popularity of the web series has also garnered the attention of sponsors across diverse sectors, ranging from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to cutting-edge technology enterprises.

Prominent tech startups including Paytm and Lenskart have aligned with the platform to leverage its extensive reach for advertising purposes.

JioCinema has allocated a Rs 2,000-crore fund to produce a roster of 100 movies and shows, all slated for release within the upcoming 18 to 24 months.