JK Cement Profit Drops 29%; EBITDA Rises Marginally

Building material company JK Cement, on Saturday, reported profit of Rs 115 crore, down over 29 per cent, from Rs 163 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company saw its revenue surge over 21 per cent to Rs 2,762.6 crore against Rs 2,272.4 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Kanpur-headquartered company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged marginally to Rs 408 crore, as opposed to Rs 406 crore in the same quarter last year. Its margin dropped by 310 basis points to 14.8 per cent against 17.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

JK Cement also reported exceptional items worth Rs 15 crore. Its total expense rose 28 per cent to Rs 2,599 crore against Rs 2,037 crore in the same quarter last year.

Founded in 1975, JK Cement began its commercial production in May 1975 in its first plant Nimbahera, Rajasthan. The company is among the largest cement manufacturers in North India and also the second largest producer of white cement in India.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 25,042.56 crore. JK Cement shares settled at Rs 3,241.70 apiece, down a little over 3 per cent on Friday.