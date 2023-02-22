Joyalukkas Faces ED Heat, Agency Raids 5 Locations Linked To Kerala-based Jewellery Giant

The Enforcement Directorate has cracked down on Kerala-based jewellery retailer Joyalukkas over the allegations of large scale Hawala funds transfer to Dubai. According to Republic's sources, five locations of the company have been raided. The Joyalukkas has showrooms across 68 cities and is one of the biggest jewellery retailers in the country.

Republic TV contacted Joy Alukkas, Chairman and the Managing Director of the retailer who confirmed the ED raids at company offices but claimed that he is not in town.

Sources revealed the Hawala funds transferred to Dubai amounts to Rs 300 crore and one of the locations is Joy Alukka's mansion spread of 50,000 square feet in Shobha City while others are corporate offices and manufacturing units in the Thrissur.

As many as 20 vehicles were spotted reaching the said locations for the raids, including at Alukka's mansion which is also called the 'Dream Palace'. Notably, the raids come just a few days after the retail giant withdrew its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 2,300 crore for debt repayment. The company did not provide any immediate reason for withdrawing the IPO.

This was the second time the company withdrew its IPO, the previous one being in 2011. The company had planned to raise Rs 650 crore but the plan was shelved as well. The reason for the previous withdrawal is said to be linked to the scam pulled off by Nirav Modi who cheated the Punjab National Bank of Rs 14,000 crore and fled India in 2018.