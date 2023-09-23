JSW Infrastructure Raises Rs 1,260 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

JSW Infra IPO: JSW Infrastructure, a prominent entity within the JSW Group, has successfully raised Rs 1,260 crore from anchor investors shortly before its Initial Public Offering (IPO). This move comes as the company gears up to make its market debut.

In this pre-IPO phase, JSW Infrastructure allotted 10.58 crore equity shares to 65 funds at a price of Rs 119 apiece, which aligns with the upper end of the stipulated price band. Distinguished investors include the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds, Max Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Ask Investment Fund, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, UTI MF, Sundaram MF, Tata MF, Nippon India MF, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, among others.

This IPO is exclusively a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 2,800 crore. Potential investors can bid for a minimum of 126 equity shares and then in multiples of 126 equity shares.

Allocation of raised funds

The IPO, with a price band set between Rs 113-119 per share, is scheduled to open for public subscription from September 25 to September 27.

According to the company, the funds generated from the IPO will be allocated strategically:

Rs 880 crore will be utilised to settle existing debt.

Rs 865.75 crore will support the capital expenditure requirements for an LPG terminal project.

Rs 59.4 crore will be invested in setting up an electric substation.

Rs 103.88 crore will cover the purchase and installation of a dredger.

Rs 151.04 crore will fund the proposed expansion at Mangalore Container Terminal.

Additionally, the funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

JSW Infrastructure specialises in port-related infrastructure and offers maritime services, cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics services, and various value-added services to its clientele. As of June 30, 2023, the company boasted an installed cargo handling capacity of 158.43 million tonnes per annum.

The book-running lead managers for this IPO include JM Financial, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets. These entities will play crucial roles in ensuring the smooth execution of the IPO.

(With PTI inputs)