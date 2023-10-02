JSW Infrastructure Set To Debut In Market Just 2 Days After IPO Closure

JSW Infrastructure, a subsidiary of the JSW Group, will make its market debut on Tuesday, October 3, just two trading days after the closure of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) last week. The IPO witnessed strong demand, with a subscription rate of 37.37 times on the final day of bidding.

The IPO, which raised Rs 2,800 crore, had a price range of Rs 113-119 per share and consisted entirely of fresh equity shares.

As per a notice from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) dated September 29, trading in the equity shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd will commence on Tuesday, October 3, and they will be listed in the 'B' group of securities.

The stock market will remain closed today, October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

JSW Infrastructure's rapid market debut follows a new regulatory change by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in August, which reduced the listing timeline for shares on stock exchanges from six days (T+6) to three days (T+3) after the closure of IPOs. The new listing timeframe is voluntary for public issues opening on or after September 1, and will become mandatory for all issues from December 1, 2023.

The proceeds from the JSW Infrastructure IPO will serve various purposes, including debt repayment, financing capital expenditure for an LPG terminal project, setting up an electric sub-station, purchasing and installing a dredger, and expanding the Mangalore Container Terminal. Additionally, the funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

JSW Infrastructure specialises in port-related infrastructure, offering a range of maritime-related services such as cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics services, and other value-added services to its clients.

The managers to the offer were JM Financial, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), DAM Capital Advisors, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets.

(With PTI Inputs)