JSW Steel Crude Steel Production In August Soars 19% Annually 

Steel producer JSW Steel, on Friday, reported a surge of 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its crude steel production for August. The company churned out an impressive 22.86 lakh tonnes, as compared to 19.22 lakh tonnes produced in the same period last year. However, the capacity utilisation at Indian operations level stood at 94.3 per cent in August this year.

JSW Steel's American arm, JSW Steel USA - Ohio operations, reported a whopping 214 per cent growth, producing 0.71 lakh tonnes compared to 0.23 lakh tonnes in August of the previous year. JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $23 billion JSW Group. JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

Over the past three decades, JSW Steel has evolved from a single manufacturing unit into India's leading integrated steel company, with a combined capacity of 29.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India and the USA, including capacities under joint control. As part of its ambitious growth plan, the company aims to further expand its Indian capacity, targeting a total of 38.5 MTPA by fiscal year 2025.

The company’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka is the largest single-location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 12.5 MTPA.

In a separate development, on a report of JSW in talks with Chinese carmaker Leapmotor for EV tech, the company clarified that it is not in talks with the car maker referred to in the news reports. “The movement in the price of the company's scrip is completely market driven. JSW Steel is committed to keeping its shareholders informed about any material developments or information that may impact its business, financial performance, or stock price and takes its disclosure obligations to the stock exchange seriously and in ensuring adherence to all regulatory requirements,” JSW Steel added.

India currently ranks as the World's second largest producer of crude steel, surpassing Japan in 2018. Furthermore, India stands as a net exporter of steel witnessing an export of 6.72 MT of finished steel against the import of 6.02 MT in 2022-23. The country was a net importer of steel in 2014-15 with 9.32 MT imports vis-à-vis the export of 5.59 MT.

As per available data, the number of steel plants producing crude steel in the country were 901 in 2021-22 with a total capacity of 154.06 million tonnes.



The stock of JSW Steel was down over 0.80 per cent at Rs 812.30 apiece, at 10:49 am, on BSE. The market capitalisation of the steel producer is Rs 1.96 lakh crore.