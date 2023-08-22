Jupiter Hospitals Raises Rs 123 Crore In Pre-IPO Round From Institutional Investors

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, a multi-specialty hospital chain, has raised Rs 123 crore in a pre-IPO round from institutional investors. The company has obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO).

Jupiter Hospitals IPO details

During the pre-IPO phase, the company issued 16.7 lakh shares at a price of Rs 735 per share. Noteworthy participants in the pre-IPO round include SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund, SBI Optimal Equity Fund, SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Neuberger Berman Europe Holdings LLC, Neuberger Berman Strategic India Equity Master Fund Holdings Ltd, High Conviction Fund, Series 1, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, and DC Ikka Ltd.

Jupiter Hospitals filed its preliminary documents with Sebi in May to initiate the IPO. The offering consists of a fresh equity share issuance valued at up to Rs 615 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of up to 44.5 lakh equity shares by both the promoter group and other selling shareholders. The recent successful pre-IPO placement has resulted in a reduction in the fresh issue size.

Utilisation of proceeds

The funds generated from the public offering will be used for the repayment of debt and general corporate purposes. The hospital chain operates under the Jupiter brand in Thane, Pune, and Indore, collectively has a capacity of 1,194 beds as of December 2022. With a strategic focus on the healthcare market in Western India, Jupiter Hospitals is also in the process of constructing a multispecialty hospital in Dombivli near Mumbai, designed to accommodate over 500 beds.

After experiencing a loss in the financial year 2020-21, the company rebounded in 2021-22, reporting a profit of Rs 51.13 crore. Its revenue from operations surged 51 per cent to Rs 733.12 crore in FY22 from Rs 486.16 crore in FY21. As of the nine months ending on December 31, 2022, Jupiter Hospitals posted a profit after tax of Rs 57.15 crore, with revenue from operations amounting to Rs 650.24 crore.

(With PTI inputs)