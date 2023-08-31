Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO: Here's All You Need To Know 

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO: The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, a prominent multispecialty hospital chain, is scheduled to open for public subscription on September 6.

Dates, price band and other details

The IPO, spanning three days, will conclude on September 8, with the bidding for anchor investors commencing on September 5, as stated in the red herring prospectus (RHP). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 542 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 44.5 lakh equity shares from promoter group entities and other shareholders.

Jupiter Hospital recently secured Rs 123 crore from institutional investors in a pre-IPO round earlier this month, leading to a reduction in the size of the fresh issue. The raised capital from the fresh issue will be used to retire debt and for general corporate purposes.

About the company

Operating under the brand "Jupiter," the hospital chain has a presence in Thane, Pune, and Indore, with a combined bed capacity of 1,194 as of December 2022.

With a strategic focus on the western India healthcare market, Jupiter Hospital is currently in the process of constructing a multispecialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra, which is anticipated to accommodate over 500 beds.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.