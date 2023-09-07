Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Subscribed 3.30 Times On Day 2

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited saw its subscription reaching 3.30 times on the second day of bidding after attracting interest from investors in all categories. On the first day, the issue had garnered a subscription of 0.87 times.

Subscription details

The total bids received amounted to 2,80,31,300 shares, exceeding the offered 84,97,169 equity shares, priced within the range of Rs 695-735 per share, as per stock exchange data. The non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 6.63 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 3.08 times. The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 1.12 times.

The subscription period for the IPO began on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, and is set to close on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Anchor investors had shown strong interest in the IPO a day before its opening, with Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd successfully raising Rs 261 crore from them. Among the anchor investors were prominent entities such as the Singapore Government, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Axis MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI Life Insurance Company, and HDFC Life Insurance.

