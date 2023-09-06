Jupiter Life Line IPO Subscribed 0.56 Times On Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line received a subscription of 0.56 times on September 6, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue has garnered bids for 46.81 lakh equity shares, compared to the 84.97 lakh shares on offer.

Among the categories, the IPO has achieved a 66 per cent subscription rate in the retail category and a 60 per cent subscription rate in the non-institutional investors' (NII) category. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have bid for only 0.01 per cent of their reserved portion so far, according to data available on NSE.

The IPO, which spans three days, will conclude on September 8, with the bidding for anchor investors commencing on September 5, as indicated in the red herring prospectus (RHP). It includes a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 44.5 lakh equity shares from promoter group entities and other shareholders.

Jupiter Hospital recently raised Rs 123 crore from institutional investors in a pre-IPO round earlier this month, resulting in a reduction in the size of the fresh issue. The capital raised from the fresh issue will be used to retire debt and for general corporate purposes.

About the company

Operating under the brand "Jupiter," the hospital chain has a presence in Thane, Pune, and Indore, with a combined bed capacity of 1,194 as of December 2022. With a strategic focus on the western India healthcare market, Jupiter Hospital is currently constructing a multispecialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra, expected to accommodate over 500 beds.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial serve as the book-running lead managers for the IPO. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.