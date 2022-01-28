Air India was officially handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday, January 27. The Finance and Civil Aviation Ministry officials met with Tata Group officials and completed the formal handover of Air India. Following the handover, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the airlines had to be sold because of piling debt. He further informed that the amount used to pay off the flyers’ debts can now be used for development purposes.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while speaking about the disinvestment said that the debts had risen to levels that could no longer be sustained by the government. Speaking a day after Tata group formally took over the airline, Scindia said, "A carrier that had a running loss of Rs 85,000 Cr over last 14 years, was earning losses of almost Rs 20 Cr a day.” Having listed the company’s losses, he said that the same money could now be used elsewhere by the government.

“That money can be used much more for areas that require social development," the aviation minister told ANI on Friday. “If you look at it from a substitution point of view, the money will be used in areas that will give much more gains to the economy and the country. At the same time, the airline is being handed over to the private sector that will enable it to give tremendous value to the customer,” Scindia added while reiterating that the disinvestment was a smart move by the Centre.

Centre completes Air India disinvestment

Air India was officially been handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday, January 27. The handover came after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's 7 LKM residence. Speaking of the official handover, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday announced the same on Twitter and wrote, "It is indeed noteworthy that the disinvestment process of @airindiain has been brought to a successful conclusion in a time-bound manner. This proves the govt’s ability and the resolve to carry out disinvestment effectively in non-strategic sectors in the future".

He further wished the best to Air India and Tata Group and said, "Best wishes to the new owners. I am confident that the airline will bloom under their wings, and pave the way for a thriving & robust civil aviation industry in India".

On October 8, 2021, after a competitive bidding process, the government had sold Air India to a subsidiary of the Tata Group, Talace Private Limited, for Rs 18,000 crore. It was learned that about Rs 2,700 crores will be paid to the government and the rest will be Air India's debt that the new entity will take. After the handover, the Tata group will now manage three airlines including Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara. Air India Express and 50 per cent of Air India SATS is also part of the deal for Air India's purchase by the Tata Group.

