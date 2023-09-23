Karnataka Bank Plans Rs 1,500 Crore Capital Raise Through Equity Sale

Karnataka Bank equity sale: Karnataka Bank on Friday announced that its board has granted approval to raise Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches through share sales to facilitate business growth. The board has sanctioned fundraising via preferential issue, rights issue, QIP, or any other permissible mode, pending necessary regulatory approval, according to the bank's filing to exchanges.

Furthermore, the board has greenlit the issuance of up to 3,34,00,132 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each to entities like HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Quant Mutual Fund, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance at a price of Rs 239.52 per equity share. This amounts to a total of up to Rs 800 crore on a preferential basis.

This issuance is subject to the approval of the bank's shareholders and other requisite regulatory approvals, the statement mentioned. The proposed capital infusion aims to fortify the bank's financial foundation for future expansion. The proceeds from this issuance will primarily cater to the bank's business needs, long-term capital requirements, and general corporate purposes, according to a report by PTI.

Karnataka Bank employees stock option scheme

In a separate filing, the bank has also informed the exchange that it has allotted 1,14,821 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to its employees under its employee stock option scheme.

“In accordance with Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Bank has allotted 1,14,821 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the employees/grantees who had exercised the vested options granted under the Karnataka Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme 2018, as approved by management committee of the board at its meeting held on September 22, 2023,” the exchange filing stated.

