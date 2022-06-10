Karnataka Bank raises interest rates

Mangaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) City-based leading private sector Karnataka Bank has increased interest rates on its domestic and NRE rupee term deposits for amount ranging from Rs 2 crore up to Rs 10 crore, a bank release here said.

There will be 10 basis points (BPS) increase for 1 to 2 years period deposits and 20 BPS increase for above 2 years to 5 years deposits.

Accordingly, the rate of interest for 1-2 years deposits will be 5.35 per cent per annum and above 2 years to 5 years and above 5 years to 10 years the rate will be 5.60 per cent and 5.70 per cent respectively.

The above rates are effective from Friday, June 10, the release said. PTI MVG SS SS

