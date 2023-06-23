Karnataka Government Invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Set Up Plant In State

The Karnataka government has invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up a plant in the state, days after he gave indications of an investment in the country. The world's largest electric car producer is looking to make a significant investment in India as Musk believes that India has more promise than any other large country around the globe.

Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka, MB Patil said on twitter, "As a progressive state and a thriving hub of innovation & technology, Karnataka stands ready to support and provide the necessary facilities for Tesla and other ventures of Elon Musk, including Starlink,"

#Karnataka: The Ideal Destination for #Tesla's Expansion into #India



As a #progressive state & a thriving hub of #innovation & #technology, Karnataka stands ready to support and provide the necessary facilities for Tesla and other ventures of @elonmusk, including #Starlink.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Musk said that he has plans to visit the country in 2024 and was excited about the future of India.

Musk also said that he was incredibly excited about the future of India and added that the country has more promise than any large country in the world.

"I am tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I am looking forward to it," Musk added.

He said that he was confident about Tesla's future in the country and said the company will be in India "as soon as humanly possible".

"I would like to thank PM Modi for his support and hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the not-too-distant future," he added.

Tesla has been in touch with Indian authorities for months and has already registered its business as Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt. Ltd. It has also been testing its vehicles in the country. However, the car manufacturer wants the government to reduce import taxes on electric vehicles and their components. Government officials had stated that they will consider tax benefits only after the company starts its production.

Earlier this month, Patil had said that Foxconn, Apple's contract manufacturer has plans to make iPhones at the proposed Devanahalli plant in Bengaluru by April 2024.