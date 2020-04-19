Karnataka Govt To Reopen Certain Sectors Of Economy After April 20, Oppn Criticises Move

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa led Karnataka Government has decided to ease many lockdown restrictions after April 20, which includes allowing certain industries to operate to give a thrust to economic activities amid nationwide lockdown. The industries that will be allowed to operate in the state from Monday include construction activities, technology companies, government offices, industrial townships and SEZ’s, the CM said in a press briefing.

"However the easing of restrictions will not be permitted in Covid-19 affected areas in the state which will be declared as containment zones," said Yediyurappa. He also cleared that Section 144 of IPC will remain imposed in Karnataka till May 4. He added that that inter-district and interstate travel is still prohibited.

The CM also said that the administration would double down on enhancing measures in COVID-19 containment zones including 32 identified in Bangalore and eight other hotspots across the state, to prevent the spread of the virus. The Karnataka government has also made wearing masks mandatory. Besides, agricultural activities continue to work without any restrictions.

Opposition criticises move

Karnataka government’s move to ease lockdown restrictions from Monday has sparked criticism from the Opposition. JD(S) leader and Member of Legislative Council, Basvraj Horatti asked the government to reconsider its decision in the wake of a sharp rise in positive cases in the state.

As of date, 384 positive cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease have been reported in the state. This includes 104 recoveries and 14 deaths. So far, eight of the total 39 districts are free from Coronavirus.

