Karnataka Higher Education Min Makes Big Claim On State's Startups; 'competing Globally'

Underlining the significance the startup sector hold in the state, Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Sunday, made a big claim that the state is competing with global entities, not with fellow states in terms of entrepreneurship, reported ANI. Further noting that he does not intend to underestimate the uniqueness of neighbouring states, Narayan further noted that the state believes in competing at a global level.

Taking to Twitter to welcome startups in Bengaluru, the minister wrote, "We are all Indians first. We are not intolerant of the progress of our neighbouring states. In India, every state has its own uniqueness. We firmly believe in entire India growing as one country."

CN Ashwath Narayan lauds Bengaluru as 'city of startups & innovation'

Speaking to the media, the minister further emphasised Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru's current standing as a global metropolis of startups, innovation, science, and technology, stressing that the city did not achieve this prominence overnight, reported ANI.

While taking note of the probable loopholes in the system, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader stated, "I do not say the system is completely foolproof. Yes, there may be some loopholes. But, the government at the Centre and State level are making all efforts to make the system more accountable than ever," reported ANI.

Earlier, while addressing the crowd at the launch of H.Nagabhushana Rao's biography, Ashwath Narayan exuded confidence that the strong foundation being laid now will enable India to become Vishwaguru in the next 25 years.

Ashwath Narayan blames Congress for 40% commission practice in govt projects

When he was questioned regarding the statement made by Contractor's Association President Kempanna over the practice of 40% commission in government-funded projects, the minister responded, "This is nothing but a politicised statement. The Congress party is the root cause for this menace," reported ANI.

D Kempanna, the president of the Karnataka State Contractors Association, had earlier claimed that the association would intensify its campaign to condemn the government's inflexible attitude on paying 40% commission on various government-funded projects.

Earlier, during his two-day visit to Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too took note of the 40% commission controversy, citing it and calling the CM Bommai-led state government of being 'the most corrupt.'

K'taka Contractors Association writes to CM Bommai over 40% commission practice

The 40% commission controversy came to the fore after the Karnataka State Contractors Association's allegations that government officials, Karnataka MLAs, and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa sought a 40% commission from contractors for every government-funded project. The Association even wrote to Chief Minister Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot regarding the same. Despite the fact that the letters have gone ignored, the BJP and the Minister have both refuted the allegations.