Karsten Mueller Resigns As Whole-time Director Of Bosch

Karsten Mueller has resigned as full-time director of Bosch after being appointed as Executive Vice President Manufacturing in the Electrified Motion Division, Bühl and Schwieberdingen, Germany, effective January 1, 2024.

"As announced on August 4, 2023, I have been appointed as Executive Vice President Manufacturing in the Electrified Motion Division (EM/EM), Bühl and Schwieberdingen, Germany, effective January 1, 2024. I hereby submit my resignation as whole-time director and as director of Bosch Limited with effect from the close of business hours on August 31, 2023, due to a change in my responsibilities at the global level. I thank the board for their support and cooperation always extended to me during my tenure as director," he said, addressing the board of directors as per an exchange filing.

About Karsten Mueller

According to the company's website, Karsten Mueller has held the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Manufacturing Strategy and Quality at Bosch India since January 2020, concurrently serving as the Head of Manufacturing Operations for Powertrain Solutions in India. Mueller is tasked with overseeing manufacturing strategy, quality assurance, operational management, safety, security, and crisis management. Notably, he also holds a membership on the board of Bosch Limited.

Prior to this role, Mueller was Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Strategy at Powertrain Solutions, where he was responsible for the global operations of over 50 sites. With a remarkable career spanning over 32 years within the Bosch Group, he has amassed extensive experience in various managerial capacities, particularly in manufacturing, quality, safety, project management, and corporate functions across multiple countries, including Great Britain, the Czech Republic, and Japan.

Born on August 8, 1965, in Hannover, Germany, Karsten Mueller is a mechanical engineer, having graduated from Technical University, Hannover. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he is a dedicated sports enthusiast, having played field hockey at the international level and currently finding enjoyment in golf during his leisure time.