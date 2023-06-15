Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat Industry On The Brink Of Extinction Due To Shortage Of Clefts

Why you are reading this: The famous Made-in-Kashmir ‘willow cricket bat’ that has made its debut in the T20 World Cup, now all set to be featured in the One Day International World Cup 2023. The century-old cricket bat industry of Kashmir, which is on the brink of extinction, considers this as the new beginning, says Fawzal Kabeer, Vice President of Cricket Bat Manufacturing Association of Kashmir. English Willow and Kashmir Willow are the only types of wood used to make cricket bats. Now, amid the growing willow cleft shortage and the decline in its production, industry experts believe without a concrete step by the government, the time is not far when Kashmir Willow will become extinct.

3 things you need to know

Cricket Bat Manufacturing Association of Kashmir met Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

Kashmir willow cricket bat industry provide bread and butter to more than one lakh people.

Apart from manufacturing willow bats, the industry is expert in making protective gears for cricketers too.

Willow bat manufacturers call on J&K L-G

In May, the members of the Cricket Bat Manufacturing Association of Kashmir met Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, who assured them that the Social Forestry department is considering to allow sapling plantations in the wetlands and on the riverbanks where willow trees used to be grown earlier.

"If government sticks to its decision and willow trees are planted in these areas then the bat industry may survive," said Kabeer who is the owner of GR8 Sports, Kashmir.

Kashmir Willow bats to feature in ODI World Cup 2023

More than 100-year-old cricket bat industry in Kashmir valley now becomes the biggest competitor for the famous English willow cricket bats. Most of the cricket-playing nations are picking up ‘Made-in-Kashmir bats’ and the demand has risen enormously.

Kabeer said, “This year, big news for our bat industry is that Made-in-Kashmir bats will debut in the One Day International World Cup. In the coming months, the teams from Afghanistan, West Indies, Bangladesh UAE, Sri Lanka will be using cricket bats made in Kashmir. The move definitely will boost business and will generate positive hope for the industry."

Expressing his excitement after over the very own craft of the valley reaching the International cricket, Kabeer said, “Recently, a Omani cricketer preferred playing with Made in Kashmir, which was a moment of delight for all of us. Last time, the longest six in ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia was hit using a Made-in-Kashmir Willow Bat."

He further added that the willow bat quality is the best while the pricing is low as compared to the bats made of English Willow. The Kashmir Willow bats cost around Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 each, whereas the English Willow bats are priced around Rs 1 lakh each. "30 lakh bats are being made every year and our industry's annual turnover was approximately around Rs 300 crore in the financial year of 2022-2023," Kabeer stressed on industry data.

An industry that feeds one lakh artisans

Kashmiri Willow bats are admired for its quality; the skilled bat-makers of the valley have refined their craft since the 19th century and are spread in the villages - Bijbehara, Charsoo, Sethar Sangam, Halmulah, Sangam, Pujteng, Mirzapor and Sethar in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Not only Jammu and Kashmir, but Jalandhar in Punjab and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh too contribute to the willow bat industry.

The Cricket Bat Manufacturing Association of Kashmir has demanded that the government should organise exhibitions for them that will help the craftsmen to showcase their products before the world. “We not only manufacture cricket bats, but our industry is expert in making protective gears for cricketers too, if the exhibitions are held, it will boost the economy,” Kabeer added.