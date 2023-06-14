Shares of KEI Industries rallied for second straight session on Wednesday, risisng 6 per cent to reach hit 52-week high of Rs 2,234.30 on BSE and Rs 2,233.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The surge in stock price came on the back of high trading volumes. As many as 31,000 shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 13,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks. On the NSE, 5,56,862 shares were traded.

Last week, ratings agency India Ratings and Research Private Limited had revised KEI's rating for debt instruments to positive from stable.

The credit rating and research agency gave a 'IND AA/Positive' rating for its long term bank facilities while a IND A1+ rating was given for its short term bank facilities. Both the instruments with the ratings are considered to have 'very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations' and have low credit risks, the company informed stock exchanges.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan had maintained buy call on the stock in its report published last month.

"KEI Industries Limited’s (KEI) Q4FY2023 performance was broadly in-line with our estimates. The company’s total revenue grew by 9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1,955 crore, led by a 13 per cent y-o-y increase in volumes. Growth was driven by a healthy performance of both domestic institutional and retail wire and cables business, while EHV cables reported a dip in revenue," said report from the brokerage firm.

KIE Industries is a manufacturer of electric wires and cables and makes low voltage, medium voltage and high voltage power cables. It caters to several sectors such as railways, automobiles, cement and steel.

The price-to-earning ratio for the share was at 39.76 and the price-to book-value figures stood at a multiple of 7.33.

As of 1:05 pm, the stock was trading 5.5 per cent higher at Rs 2,221.70 on the BSE.