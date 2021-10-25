Kerala's First Homegrown Edu App 'HomeSkul' Eyes Pan India Reach

Kerala-based EduTech startup HomeSkul, a venture of Zillion Nerves Innovative Technology, has launched its first home-grown after school e-learning app which provides Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) powered personalized learning experience for students. HomeSkul brand ambassador and popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj introduced the app in an event held at Kochi. The app comes with several unique features and is packed with high-quality content prepared by experienced faculty and subject experts for CBSE and state board students. Besides recorded classes, HomeSkul also runs live classes on a two-way interactive smart classroom platform using AR technology. The assisted learning feature of HomeSkul facilitates the easy clearing of doubts and questions during and after the live sessions. The app also has an extensive e-library of study materials on all topics covered and is the first in the segment to introduce chapter-wise revision videos that would help students for last-minute preparation for exams. The app's repository of study materials also includes chapter-wise question answers for all NCERT textbooks.

Commenting on the app launch, founder and CEO of HomeSkul, Jaganathan Ram said, "Innovation in quality content, pedagogical approach and affordability are the key factors that make HomeSkul unique. The classes are handled by trained subject experts with more than a decade of teaching experience and not by presenters. We are providing rich content with concept building and reinforcement through real-life examples. Short notes, mind map for preparing for examinations, interactive video classes that ensure student's attention in the class, chapter-wise revision videos are some of the unique features of HomeSkul." Launched in English and Malayalam, the app will soon add Hindi for the students across the country. HomeSkul also plans include classes in more regional language. HomeSkul addresses the needs of students from 8th to 12th standard of CBSE. Apart from after school tutoring HomeSkul also runs coaching classes for competitive exams such as NEET and JEE.

"HomeSkul offers equitable, easy and affordable access to students of urban, semi-urban and rural alike. We are charging only less than 50% of average fees of offline tuitions and thus have an edge over competitors. HomeSkul is aiming to reach 50k paid users by October 2022. We are aiming to become a unicorn company within 3 years and strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas all over India in order to ensure affordable access to underserved community," said Dr. Biji Kumar R, COO, HomeSkul.

"We have a large audience watching the live streaming of our program all over India and across GCC countries. HomeSkul is designed to ensure the best quality of education and intelligently curated engaging educational content. The next academic year HomeSkul will be targeting the pan India market and will reach the backward area where internet is not available," said Ananthu Sunil, Director of HomeSkul.

HomeSkul will also introduce new features to monitor health, portability and accessibility of HomeSkul content across other devices such as Smart TV and wearable gadgets.

About HomeSkul Kochi-based Zillion Nerves Innovative Technology's venture HomeSkul is a new era, on-the-go, mobile-first eLearning platform that is designed and developed to meet the ever-evolving educational needs of a new generation of students. Zillion Nerves is a brand implementing a progressive and innovative approach towards moulding exceptional education methodologies through the use of technology.

