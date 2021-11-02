KFC Sapphire Foods Sets IPO Price Band Of Rs 1,120 To 1,180 Per Equity Share

One of the largest restaurant operators in India, Sapphire Foods India IPO that will open with an issue size of Rs 2,073-crore has fixed a price band of Rs 1,120- 1,180. On November 9, the initial share sale will open and conclude on November 11. The company has announced that on November 8, the bidding for anchor investors will open.

Sapphire Foods IPO

The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,75,69,941 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. As a part of the OFS, QSR Management Trust will offer 8.50 lakh shares, Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd will offer 55.69 lakh shares, Amethyst will open with 39.62 lakh shares and WWD Ruby Ltd will open with 48.46 lakh shares. In addition, AAJV Investment Trust will open with 80,169 shares, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund will offer 16.15 lakh shares and Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund-Series II will open with 6.46 lakh shares.

The initial public offering is expected to fetch Rs 2,073 crore at the upper end of the price band. The company said that for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), up to 75 per cent of the shares have been reserved, and for non-institutional buyers and retail investors,15 per cent and10 per cent shares are reserved respectively.

About Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. was set up in the year 2015 by the acquisition of about 250 KFC and Pizza Hut Stores in India and Sri Lanka. Over 200 KFC restaurants are owned by the company in India and the Maldives. They also own about 230 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. The company is one of the largest franchisees of Yum Brands Inc. in the subcontinent that operate about 400 Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell restaurants across India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

The company functions with vendor partners for food ingredients, packaging, warehousing, and logistics and has an in-house supply chain function and. Across five Indian cities, the company operates warehouses and has invested in building technology solutions in their restaurants. Further, to enhance customer experience and achieve operational efficiency and financial control, the company has employed the YUM brand's global online and digital channel solutions.

(With PTI input)

